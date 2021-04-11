Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

i7 6400

1
i7 6400

Hej, hittade en i7 6400 som jag tänkte köpa, vad skulle ni säga är ett rimligt pris för en begagnad?

i5 6400? Kanske ett par hundralappar.

Skrivet av Decster:

i5 6400? Kanske ett par hundralappar.

I7 6700 menade jag sorry.

Dom brukar säljas på tradera för 1000-1400kr, men är kanske inte riktigt värd så mycket om man jämför andra produkter (tex i5 10400f är inte mycket än så dyrare men betydligt snabbare)

