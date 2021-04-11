Nios
Medlem ♥
Hej, hittade en i7 6400 som jag tänkte köpa, vad skulle ni säga är ett rimligt pris för en begagnad?
i5 6400? Kanske ett par hundralappar.
I7 6700 menade jag sorry.
