Kvalité logitech's möss

1
Medlem

Kvalité logitech's möss

Jag har en gammal G700s som börjar dumma sig när jag spelar. Laggar konstigt och tappar "signal" när jag håller in höger musknapp tex. Gillar formen med den lilla tumhyllan och vill gärna ha en med liknande form om jag ska behöva köpa ny. Har kollat på några olika logitech möss men överallt, oavsett modell känns de som, så verkar probelm med knappar ganska utbrett. Har kollat på G502 lightspeed och den ser smutt ut, dock verkar ju knapproblemet ganska stort?

Finns det några andra märken som har högre kvalité för med logitech känns de som lite roulette om man får en bra eller dålig. Har egentligen ingen budget att hålla mig inom men man ska ju få valuta för pengarna. Kollade på Razer Basilisk ultimate men den verkar också dras med lite kvalitétsproblem och det vill man inte ha på en mus för 1500+ spänn.

Den måste vara trådlös förresten

Mvh

/Vilseimusdjungeln

Senast redigerat La till att musen måste vara trådlös
Benchmaskin 🍞

Jag tycker personligen att Logitech har något bättre kvalitet än många andra enligt min upplevelse, i alla fall deras senaste modeller med Hero-sensorn. Har själv aldrig råkat ut för att någon knapp börjar bråka på någon mus faktiskt, oavsett tillverkare. Mitt tips är att kika på en modell du tror kan passa dig och köra på den, så länge inte hela internet säger att den går sönder såklart.

Har inte hört att G502 ska värre än någon annan modell, och hade inget problem med exemplaret vi har här. Sen tror jag också att folk som skriver om problem drar till sig andra användare med liknande problem och gör att det kanske ser värre ut än vad det faktiskt är.

Medlem

Har 3st G502 och 1st G305 och inte hört något om knapp-problem?
en av dessa är flitigt använd sedan 2017 och de övriga 2 året efter.

Medlem

De möss med flest fel som jag haft är FUNC och Steelseries.
Tom Razer höll bättre än dem. Logitech är senaste musen jag har och inga problem sedan 1.5 år tillbaka varken fysiskt eller mjukvarumässigt. Däremot är deras LG hub inte min favoritmjukvara..

Medlem

Det är ju sant, att de som skriker om att det inte funkar är inte de som utgör majoriteten av köparna.

Medlem

G502 fungerar fint efter 1,5 år här.

Övriga logitech möss från 90-talet och framåt är också funktionsdugliga
Inte spelmus men min performance mx har använts på jobbet i närmare 10 år, batteriet börjar bli kasst man annars rullar den fint fortfarande.

Moderator

Jag har klickat sönder en G602 efter drygt två år. Tyvärr var felet så svårt att återskapa att jag inte lyckades reklamera den.
Å andra sidan har jag haft en M705 på jobbet som rullat i sex-sju år med daglig användning och fortfarande funkar. Den kanske inte får tortyrmassage a'la Diablo dock.

Medlem

Finns skräckhistorier om alla möss, Steelseries verkar t.ex. inte ha löst problemet med att deras trådlösa möss plötsligt kan göra väldigt skumma "flicks" utan att man ens rör musen, ett problem som har funnits där sedan de släppte sin första trådlösa mus.

Det som folk oftast klagar på Logitech verkar vara scrollhjulet som inte har tillräckligt tydliga klick.

Har bara haft möss från Logitech senaste 10 åren, kan inte direkt jämföra med något jag haft själv men när de väl har gått sönder så har man alltid tänkt att den höll jävligt länge ändå.

Medlem

Hade problem med en Logitech inköpt för typ 5 år sen, men varken förr eller senare. En gammal Mouseman Wheel höll i 20 år. Kör just nu MX Master 2S hemma och M705 på jobbet, samt en Anywhere 2S som resemus.

Medlem

Grymt, tackar för alla kommentarer. Blir att beställa en sådan från elgiganten som nu har fint pris på den.

