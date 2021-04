NOTE: This cable is prepared by default without the four 'sense wires' on the PSU side of the connector. These wires sense the voltage at the motherboard side and do not send any voltage of their own. They are difficult to sleeve and even more so in a SFF build. Leaving them out makes the process easier and helps keep my prices down compared to other sleeving shops. The cable is still 100% operational and will provide a stable overclock and undervolt without these wires. Please note that there are no sense wires on the Silverstone ST45SF-G, SX600-G, SX500-LG, and SX700-LPT. The sense wires are required for stable operation for the Corsair SF Platinun and EVGA PSUs.