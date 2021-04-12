Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

MSI RTX 3060 Ti GAMING X TRIO

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

MSI RTX 3060 Ti GAMING X TRIO

Hej,

Säljer nu mitt grafikkort som är inköpt Dec-20 på Komplett p.g.a. uppgradering till 3080 (ÄNTLIGEN!!!!). Grymt bra och svalt kort. Temperaturen ligger runt 60 grader vid gejming i Warzone.

Kvitto och Garanti finnes! Det går bra med både upphämtning och frakt. Annonsen ligger på flera plattformar och jag säljer till vem jag vill.

Låt oss börja på 7000 kr så får vi se om någon nappar!

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

7000kr bjudet!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

7600+ frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

7800+ frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Bud noterade! Högsta budet ligger på 8300 kr exkl frakt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Högsta bud är nu på 8500 kr. Kommer avsluta budgivningen idag 18:00 pga det enorma intresset.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Fick man sälja GPU på Sweclockers för mer än vad man köpt det för?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

om folk budar över utgångspriset

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av kelthar:

Fick man sälja GPU på Sweclockers för mer än vad man köpt det för?

Gå till inlägget

Naturligtvis får man det. Reglerna är enkla:
- Utgångsbud får ej vara högre än normalt butikspris.
- Vid budgivning står det köpare fritt att betala precis vad de känner för.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Eken:

om folk budar över utgångspriset

Gå till inlägget

Då mindes jag reglerna fel!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara