SATA till USB-kabel för både SSD och DVD?

SATA till USB-kabel för både SSD och DVD?

Någon som använt och kan berätta hur en kabel likt den i länken (SATA till USB) fungerar att koppla både externa SSD’er och DVD-spelare till datorn med. Är det ens värt att försöka? Har ett gäng små SSD’er samt en DVD-brännare med lightscibe funktion som jag gärna skulle vilja slippa ha internt i datorn nämligen.

Vilken länk? jag kör med en sådan usb sata kabel för att ha en ssd till min raspberry pi. fungerar fint iaf.

