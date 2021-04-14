Hemsidan uppdateras konstigt

<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01 Transitional//EN"> <html> <head> <STYLE TYPE="text/css"> a { text-decoration: none;} </STYLE> <title>EM Tipset 2020 </title> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=iso-8859-1"> <style type="text/css"> <!-- td { font-family: verdana, arial, "ms sans serif", sans-serif; font-size: 11px; color: #ffffff; } .title { background-color: #26069F} .text {font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Verdana; font-size: 11px; color: #FFFFFF} .newshead { font-family: verdana, arial, "ms sans serif", sans-serif; font-size: 12px; color: #333333; font-weight: bold; background-color: #cccccc; } .maintext { font-family: verdana, arial, "ms sans serif", sans-serif; font-size: 12px; color: #ffffff; background-color: #535D69; } .small { font-family: verdana, arial, "ms sans serif", sans-serif; font-size: 10px; padding-left: 5px; line-height: 14px; color: Varmt välkomna till EM-Tipset 2020! SENASTE RESULTATEN
1	1 TEST	0	0	0	0
1	122 Cache 1	11	1	1	1

Senast uppdaterad:
2021-04-06 Då är det äntligen dags igen!

I år spelas EM på följande platser

Sankt Petersburg
Bukarest
Budapest
London
Baku
Köpenhamn
Amsterdam
Rom
Dublin
Glasgow
Bilbao1

Vi hoppas på att det blir en lika stor succé som förra gången!

Följ oss gärna på Facebook via länken till höger

LADDA HEM TIPSET [HÄR] - Office 2016

LADDA HEM TIPSET [HÄR] - Office 2003 (ej upplagd)

Obs, klicka på "Enable Editing" för att kunna redigera tipset. border="0" cellspacing="1" cellpadding="0" bgcolor="#CCCCCC"> <tr bgcolor="#000000"> <td> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="1" border="0" bgcolor="#000000" width="100%"> <tr> <td> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0" width="100%"> <tr> <td colspan="2" class="light"> </td> <td rowspan="2" width="1" class="dark"><br> </td> </tr> <tr> <td width="1" class="light"><br> </td> <td> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="1" border="0" width="100%"> <tr> <td class="medium"> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="4" border="0" width="100%"> <tr> <td class="text" bgcolor="#E9F2FC" background="vit.png"> <p align="center"> <font color="#000000" face="Verdana"><b>:: NAVIGERING ::</b></font></td> </tr> </table> </td> </tr> </table> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="3" class="dark"> </td> </tr> </table> </td> </tr> </table> </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <table width="100%" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" bgcolor="#000000"> <tr> <td bgcolor="#2A2E31" colspan="6" height="1"></td> </tr> <tr> <td Hem
Deltagare Poängställning
Resultat Matcher Historia
Gästbok
Regler TOPPLISTA David Renman	281 Lars Anders Olofsson	262 Willy Bergström	245
Fredrik Eliasson	244 Viktor Kiessling	242 Statistik hittar ni nu [HÄR]

Vinnare VM 2018
Frankrike

www.fotbollstipset.st