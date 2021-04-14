GeForce 466.11 WHQL

The drivers include the optimum experience in the latest games, and introduces optimizations and enhancements for game ready for NVIDIA DLSS and Ray Tracing in Mortal Shell.

Other features of the new Game Ready driver that should not be overlooked include:

Support for a native integration of NVIDIA Broadcast’s Background Noise Removal feature directly into Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), the most popular broadcasting tool for streamers.

Support for more G-SYNC Compatible displays, including LG’s 27GP950, 2021 B1 4K Series, 2021 C1 4K Series, 2021 G1 4K Series and 2021 Z1 8K Series, along with the MSI MAG 301 RF.

Optimal game settings for two games, It Takes Two and Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

The addition of GeForce Experience optimal settings for creative applications, with 34 applications from Adobe Lightroom to Blackmagic Davinci Resolve supported with this release.

Fixes:

[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/ 3230880]

[Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883/ 200717265]

[VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]

Some displays may show incorrect color levels after booting into Windows. [3285148/3287063]

Known Issues:

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

[Prepar3D]: The application crashes to desktop after launched. [3285067]

[*YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

Download: https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/geforce-466-whql-driver-...