DELL P2415Q ULTRASHARP

Najd
Selling my 4k Monitor, used it for a few month then Got an IMAC pro with LG monitor so I dont need this one anymore. working perfectly and no problems at all just like new and comes with the original boxing, bought from Dustin and still have the invoice.
Perfect for Designers and Developers. starting the bid by 500kr
Short specs
Diagonal Screen Size
23.8 "
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display Image Aspect Ratio
16:9
Interface Type
DisplayPort; HDMI; Mini DisplayPort; Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL)
Panel technology
IPS
Image Brightness
300 cd/m²
Monitor Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Ergonomics
Height; Pivot (rotation); Swivel; Tilt
VESA mount
100 x 100 mm
TCO Certified
Yes
Colour Category
Black
ENERGY STAR Certified
Yes
Built-in Devices
USB 3.0 hub
Energy Class
Class C
