Diffust BSOD Problem, testat det mesta
Tidigare har jag dessa trådar:
https://www.sweclockers.com/forum/trad/1620220-enbart-ett-av-...
https://www.sweclockers.com/forum/trad/1624382-bsod-whea_unco...
Kortfattat:
Fått BSOD med diverse olika felmeddelanden, bla WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.
Detta har till 99% kommit i FIFA och någon enstaka gång i COD: Warzone, i övrigt inga som helst problem med datorn.
Det har hänt flera gånger att datorn fungerat felfritt i en månads tid - för att sedan under en månads tid vara helt ospelbart (enbart FIFA då) och sedan kan BSODsen magiskt försvinna kommande månad... och så här har det pågått.
Jag har testat detta:
Formaterat 3000 gånger, bytt ramminnen, bytt SSDn som jag har Windows på (efter detta fungerade det faktiskt direkt i 1 månad framöver för att sedan återkomma), även uppgraderat BIOS och ja en massa saker. Försökt följa de flesta guider gällande WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR
Kört diverse stresstester (OCCT, memtest86) där jag stressat GPU,CPU,Nätagg utan några som helst problem. Testat att minea 24/7 under 1 månad utan en enda bluescreen.
Senaste 2 veckorna har jag inte kunnat spela FIFA pga bluescreens efter 5 minuter - nu hämtade jag och lånade ett grafikkort av en polare och nu kan jag spela - MEN eftersom min dator fungerar ibland så känner jag mig inte särskilt säker på att jag hittat felet. Har ingen lust att sitta på hans dåliga 1660 Ti, framförallt inte när jag redan beställt en ny dator med 3080 och 10700K i.
Så - har ni några tips på hur jag kan säkerställa felet så jag sedan kan sälja vidare de komponenter som fungerar? Tyvärr blev jag inte så kortfattad, ursäkta för det. Kan man annars flasha GPUn eller något? Känns ju som en totalt felaktig GPU hade haft artefakter eller andra konstigheter och inte bara BSODs i perioder.
Min crashdump: (Främst VIDEO_SCHEDULER_INTERNAL_ERROR (119)) Hittar inget rent specifikt att det då är just GPUn, även fast det låter som det gällande namnet.
Microsoft (R) Windows Debugger Version 10.0.21306.1007 AMD64
Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
Loading Dump File [C:\Windows\MEMORY.DMP]
Kernel Bitmap Dump File: Kernel address space is available, User address space may not be available.
************* Path validation summary **************
Response Time (ms) Location
Deferred srv*
Symbol search path is: srv*
Executable search path is:
Windows 10 Kernel Version 19041 MP (8 procs) Free x64
Product: WinNt, suite: TerminalServer SingleUserTS Personal
Edition build lab: 19041.1.amd64fre.vb_release.191206-1406
Machine Name:
Kernel base = 0xfffff805`2c000000 PsLoadedModuleList = 0xfffff805`2cc2a490
Debug session time: Sun Apr 4 01:18:17.701 2021 (UTC + 2:00)
System Uptime: 0 days 2:43:59.329
Loading Kernel Symbols
...............................................................
........Page 8862ff not present in the dump file. Type ".hh dbgerr004" for details
........................................................
................................................................
.................
Loading User Symbols
Loading unloaded module list
.............
For analysis of this file, run !analyze -v
nt!KeBugCheckEx:
fffff805`2c3f5c50 48894c2408 mov qword ptr [rsp+8],rcx ss:0018:ffffc407`fefba790=0000000000000119
0: kd> !analyze -v
*******************************************************************************
* *
* Bugcheck Analysis *
* *
*******************************************************************************
VIDEO_SCHEDULER_INTERNAL_ERROR (119)
The video scheduler has detected that fatal violation has occurred. This resulted
in a condition that video scheduler can no longer progress. Any other values after
parameter 1 must be individually examined according to the subtype.
Arguments:
Arg1: 0000000000000002, The driver failed upon the submission of a command.
Arg2: ffffffffc000000d
Arg3: ffffc407fefba860
Arg4: ffff8101dc378bf0
Debugging Details:
------------------
KEY_VALUES_STRING: 1
Key : Analysis.CPU.mSec
Value: 2593
Key : Analysis.DebugAnalysisManager
Value: Create
Key : Analysis.Elapsed.mSec
Value: 2585
Key : Analysis.Init.CPU.mSec
Value: 281
Key : Analysis.Init.Elapsed.mSec
Value: 5535
Key : Analysis.Memory.CommitPeak.Mb
Value: 79
Key : WER.OS.Branch
Value: vb_release
Key : WER.OS.Timestamp
Value: 2019-12-06T14:06:00Z
Key : WER.OS.Version
Value: 10.0.19041.1
BUGCHECK_CODE: 119
BUGCHECK_P1: 2
BUGCHECK_P2: ffffffffc000000d
BUGCHECK_P3: ffffc407fefba860
BUGCHECK_P4: ffff8101dc378bf0
PROCESS_NAME: System
STACK_TEXT:
ffffc407`fefba788 fffff805`467b3ad0 : 00000000`00000119 00000000`00000002 ffffffff`c000000d ffffc407`fefba860 : nt!KeBugCheckEx
ffffc407`fefba790 fffff805`2d72b3cb : 00000000`00000000 ffff8101`dc376000 ffff8101`dc3be010 ffff8101`dc3be010 : watchdog!WdLogEvent5_WdCriticalError+0xe0
ffffc407`fefba7d0 fffff805`2d794b6d : ffff8101`00000000 ffff8101`dc378bf0 ffff8101`d8021000 ffff8101`d5e60730 : dxgmms2!VidSchiSendToExecutionQueue+0x1306b
ffffc407`fefba900 fffff805`2d79cd1a : ffff8101`d5e60730 ffff8101`d8021000 00000000`00000000 ffff8101`dc383620 : dxgmms2!VidSchiSubmitPagingCommand+0x2ed
ffffc407`fefbaa80 fffff805`2d79cb8a : ffff8101`d8021400 fffff805`2d79cac0 ffff8101`d8021000 fffff805`2a4f6100 : dxgmms2!VidSchiRun_PriorityTable+0x17a
ffffc407`fefbaad0 fffff805`2c317e85 : ffff8101`dcb92080 fffff805`00000001 ffff8101`d8021000 000fa4ef`b59bbfff : dxgmms2!VidSchiWorkerThread+0xca
ffffc407`fefbab10 fffff805`2c3fd2a8 : fffff805`2a4f6180 ffff8101`dcb92080 fffff805`2c317e30 00000000`00000000 : nt!PspSystemThreadStartup+0x55
ffffc407`fefbab60 00000000`00000000 : ffffc407`fefbb000 ffffc407`fefb4000 00000000`00000000 00000000`00000000 : nt!KiStartSystemThread+0x28
SYMBOL_NAME: dxgmms2!VidSchiSendToExecutionQueue+1306b
MODULE_NAME: dxgmms2
IMAGE_NAME: dxgmms2.sys
IMAGE_VERSION: 10.0.19041.867
STACK_COMMAND: .thread ; .cxr ; kb
BUCKET_ID_FUNC_OFFSET: 1306b
FAILURE_BUCKET_ID: 0x119_2_DRIVER_FAILED_SUBMIT_COMMAND_dxgmms2!VidSchiSendToExecutionQueue
OS_VERSION: 10.0.19041.1
BUILDLAB_STR: vb_release
OSPLATFORM_TYPE: x64
OSNAME: Windows 10
FAILURE_ID_HASH: {9a11bf9c-270e-962e-7a82-3efdab93c10e}
Followup: MachineOwner
Asus z270 Maximus Extreme | Intel i7 7700K | EVGA GTX 1080 FTW | 1TB WB Blue | 240GB Samsung 650 nvme | Fractal Design R6 | Corsair HX 1000W | Kingston 32GB DDR4 | Asus Swift PG278Q