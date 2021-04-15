Diffust BSOD Problem, testat det mesta

Microsoft (R) Windows Debugger Version 10.0.21306.1007 AMD64

Loading Dump File [C:\Windows\MEMORY.DMP]

Kernel Bitmap Dump File: Kernel address space is available, User address space may not be available.

************* Path validation summary **************

Response Time (ms) Location

Deferred srv*

Symbol search path is: srv*

Executable search path is:

Windows 10 Kernel Version 19041 MP (8 procs) Free x64

Product: WinNt, suite: TerminalServer SingleUserTS Personal

Edition build lab: 19041.1.amd64fre.vb_release.191206-1406

Machine Name:

Kernel base = 0xfffff805`2c000000 PsLoadedModuleList = 0xfffff805`2cc2a490

Debug session time: Sun Apr 4 01:18:17.701 2021 (UTC + 2:00)

System Uptime: 0 days 2:43:59.329

Loading Kernel Symbols

...............................................................

........Page 8862ff not present in the dump file. Type ".hh dbgerr004" for details

........................................................

................................................................

.................

Loading User Symbols

Loading unloaded module list

.............

For analysis of this file, run !analyze -v

nt!KeBugCheckEx:

fffff805`2c3f5c50 48894c2408 mov qword ptr [rsp+8],rcx ss:0018:ffffc407`fefba790=0000000000000119

0: kd> !analyze -v

*******************************************************************************

* *

* Bugcheck Analysis *

* *

*******************************************************************************

VIDEO_SCHEDULER_INTERNAL_ERROR (119)

The video scheduler has detected that fatal violation has occurred. This resulted

in a condition that video scheduler can no longer progress. Any other values after

parameter 1 must be individually examined according to the subtype.

Arguments:

Arg1: 0000000000000002, The driver failed upon the submission of a command.

Arg2: ffffffffc000000d

Arg3: ffffc407fefba860

Arg4: ffff8101dc378bf0

Debugging Details:

------------------

KEY_VALUES_STRING: 1

Key : Analysis.CPU.mSec

Value: 2593

Key : Analysis.DebugAnalysisManager

Value: Create

Key : Analysis.Elapsed.mSec

Value: 2585

Key : Analysis.Init.CPU.mSec

Value: 281

Key : Analysis.Init.Elapsed.mSec

Value: 5535

Key : Analysis.Memory.CommitPeak.Mb

Value: 79

Key : WER.OS.Branch

Value: vb_release

Key : WER.OS.Timestamp

Value: 2019-12-06T14:06:00Z

Key : WER.OS.Version

Value: 10.0.19041.1

BUGCHECK_CODE: 119

BUGCHECK_P1: 2

BUGCHECK_P2: ffffffffc000000d

BUGCHECK_P3: ffffc407fefba860

BUGCHECK_P4: ffff8101dc378bf0

PROCESS_NAME: System

STACK_TEXT:

ffffc407`fefba788 fffff805`467b3ad0 : 00000000`00000119 00000000`00000002 ffffffff`c000000d ffffc407`fefba860 : nt!KeBugCheckEx

ffffc407`fefba790 fffff805`2d72b3cb : 00000000`00000000 ffff8101`dc376000 ffff8101`dc3be010 ffff8101`dc3be010 : watchdog!WdLogEvent5_WdCriticalError+0xe0

ffffc407`fefba7d0 fffff805`2d794b6d : ffff8101`00000000 ffff8101`dc378bf0 ffff8101`d8021000 ffff8101`d5e60730 : dxgmms2!VidSchiSendToExecutionQueue+0x1306b

ffffc407`fefba900 fffff805`2d79cd1a : ffff8101`d5e60730 ffff8101`d8021000 00000000`00000000 ffff8101`dc383620 : dxgmms2!VidSchiSubmitPagingCommand+0x2ed

ffffc407`fefbaa80 fffff805`2d79cb8a : ffff8101`d8021400 fffff805`2d79cac0 ffff8101`d8021000 fffff805`2a4f6100 : dxgmms2!VidSchiRun_PriorityTable+0x17a

ffffc407`fefbaad0 fffff805`2c317e85 : ffff8101`dcb92080 fffff805`00000001 ffff8101`d8021000 000fa4ef`b59bbfff : dxgmms2!VidSchiWorkerThread+0xca

ffffc407`fefbab10 fffff805`2c3fd2a8 : fffff805`2a4f6180 ffff8101`dcb92080 fffff805`2c317e30 00000000`00000000 : nt!PspSystemThreadStartup+0x55

ffffc407`fefbab60 00000000`00000000 : ffffc407`fefbb000 ffffc407`fefb4000 00000000`00000000 00000000`00000000 : nt!KiStartSystemThread+0x28

SYMBOL_NAME: dxgmms2!VidSchiSendToExecutionQueue+1306b

MODULE_NAME: dxgmms2

IMAGE_NAME: dxgmms2.sys

IMAGE_VERSION: 10.0.19041.867

STACK_COMMAND: .thread ; .cxr ; kb

BUCKET_ID_FUNC_OFFSET: 1306b

FAILURE_BUCKET_ID: 0x119_2_DRIVER_FAILED_SUBMIT_COMMAND_dxgmms2!VidSchiSendToExecutionQueue

OS_VERSION: 10.0.19041.1

BUILDLAB_STR: vb_release

OSPLATFORM_TYPE: x64

OSNAME: Windows 10

FAILURE_ID_HASH: {9a11bf9c-270e-962e-7a82-3efdab93c10e}

Followup: MachineOwner