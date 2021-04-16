Vivo X60 Pro+ (Emperor blue)

Hello,

Ordered a phoen from China in thise case it is a Vivo X60 Pro+ (256gb storage / 12gb ram) in Emperor blue. I sort of have my doubts about keeping it.

The phone it "technically" unopened but it has been opened in China tomake sure it works and google store is pre-installed. It also has security certificate from Google, so all normal bank apps etc. should work right out of the box, no issue.

Specs for the phone are:

https://www.gsmarena.com/vivo_x60_pro+-10696.php

If anyone wants a quick peak at it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUJfW4xJlNk

I am selling it for the same price as purchased.

I do not have a reputation as of yet in here as this is the first ad. I have prurchased around 3 x GPU's and a single motherboard in the last month and I am sure that the sellers can verify me. However, will provide any proof of ownership and naturally I would prefer to sell it face-2-face in Malmö.

