Laptop obrukbar pga Mullvad VPN - Snälla hjälp mig!

Why can’t I use the internet after closing the Mullvad app on Windows? #

Go into the "Network & Internet settings" > "Change adapter settings" and then right-click the network adapter you use to connect to the internet and select "Properties" then double-click on "Internet Protocol version 4" and set it to "Obtain DNS server address automatically" Please make sure that you are running 2020.2 or later of our Mullvad VPN app.