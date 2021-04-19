Supermicro X9DBL-i & HP DL360e G8

Gamingrigg: MSI MEG x570 ACE + Ryzen 5600X + Ripjaws V 16GB @4000CL16(19), 6800XT Red Devil Limited Edition, Be Quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W- resten kommer och går.

Laptop: XPS 9570 x GTX 1050 x 8300h + 16GB Vengeance 2666Mhz + Intel AX200

Workstation/gameserver: Asus ROG Strix X470-F + 3900X + Flare X 32GB @3200CL14 + RM750XV2 + 3090 ROG Strix + Inno3D 3090 iChill X4

NUC Valheim server: i7-8559 + Iris Plus 655 + 32GB + 256GB

Printers? Yes. Ender 5, Creality LD-002R, Velleman VM8400, Velleman K8200