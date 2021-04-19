Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Supermicro X9DBL-i & HP DL360e G8

Supermicro X9DBL-i & HP DL360e G8

Jag har byggt en workstation/server runt min 3900X nu när jag fått tag i en 5600X till speldatorn så säljer av lite server-prylar här, två "kit" som nedan. Kan byta plats på processorer om så önskas.
Enbart avhämtning gäller då det inte är smidiga saker att skicka precis.

Kit 1:
Supermicro X9DBL-i
2 st Xeon E5 2450L med 8C16T var.
3x8GB Hynix ECC i 8500R (HMT31GR7BFR4C)
3x8GB Samsung ECC i 10600R (M393B1K70CH0)
2 st NoctuaNH-U9DX i4 kylare, enbart använda något år och går fortfarande för 699 nypris.

Och ja, lite dumt att blanda hastigheter så då man bara får ut den lägsta men man tager vad man haver och inte som att detta är något slags superdator ändå så

Pris: 4000kr

Kit 2:

DL360e G8
2 st E5 2440
2x8GB Hynix + 1x8GB Samsung- dessa skickas med som freebie då jag minns att någon av de orsakade systemkrasher specifikt i linux som enbart löstes efter att jag flyttat om minnen ett antal gånger.
Full uppsättning fläktar (dock är hälften av lite annat utseende då de köptes i efterhand) vilket krävs för att köra två CPU's.
2 st heatsinks installerade
2 st 460W nätagg.
Enbart en HDD tray tyvärr, och saknras skenor.

OBS! B120i kontrollern är relativt begränsad så kolla upp den först om ni tänkt köra någon fet RAID. Drivers finns egentligen bara till Windows Server och RHEL om jag minns rätt och utan drivers körs servern med fläktarna på hög hastighet konstant, så inte supernice.

Pris: 3000

