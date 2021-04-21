Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Akademiska ämnen Tråd

Mejl-etikett i internationella bolag.

1
Mejl-etikett i internationella bolag.

Har nu jobbat drygt fem år i två olika amerikanska bolag och generellt sett tycker jag inte att det är några konstigheter med hur man uttrycker sig i mejl men det finns en märklighet som jag alltid har haft lite svårt att komma överens med. Man ser den oftast från amerikaner men även från en del andra, inte så ofta från svenskar. Jag antar att tanken är att det ska vara professionellt artigt men jag upplever det som mästrande och stör mig på det. Det jag syftar på är när avsändaren inte skriver någon hälsningsfras utan bara förnamnet och ett komma tex.

Thomas,

Bla bla bla etc.

Istället för

Hi Thomas, eller Good morning Thomas, etc.

Jag vet inte kanske bara är jag som är konstig eller misstolkar det. Vad anser ni? Har ni några andra exempel på märklig mejl-etikett?

Intressant det där med kulturer överlag när man jobbar inom IT på olika sätt, speciellt om man kanske jobbar på ett i grunden amerikanskt bolag men placerad i Sverige t.ex. Har inget direkt mailexempel, men när jag satt på Apples kundsupport så blev supportmedarbetarna bedömda i samtalen baserat på lite olika punkter, varav en var ett "empathy statement" där man uttryckligen behövde säga något åt hållet "Im very sorry to hear you are having problem X, and I understand that it must be very frustrating for you. I promise to do my best to resolve this issue", fast på svenska då. Väldigt ofta så hörde man på den som ringde in att dom inte riktigt var "bekväma" och inte riktigt visste vad dom skulle svara, förmodligen för att det låter väldigt krystat då det inte riktigt kommer naturligt att säga det på det sättet. Men gjorde man det inte så fick man en prick om någon gjorde en utvärdering av samtalet.

Alla rutiner där var väldigt anpassade efter hur supporten i USA var upplagd.

Kom på att jag iofs i mitt nuvarande jobb får in mycket mail från utbytessstudenter och anställda från andra länder, och det är väldigt mycket Dear sir, osv. Känner mig lite skum när jag inte svarar på samma vis.

Tycker väl att det är trevligt med ett "god dag" i ett inledande mail. Beror väl även på relationen med den man mailar.
Förnamn-komma-meddelande är väl mer rimligt i en pågånde mailtråd? även om det var ett par dagar sen den senast var aktiv.

Artighetsfraserna är det som tar längst tid för mig personligen. Man vill vara trevlig men inte, i brist på bättre ord, fjäskande.

Jag mailar då och då till ett företag i Ukraina och de skriver gärna som att jag är en mycket nära vän. "Dear" eller rentav "My dear", vilket jag tycker är riktigt obehagligt

Har kontakt med många nationaliteter i jobbet, dock inte amerikanska, och hälsningsfraser används hela tiden. Kanske inte i en pågående konversation men annars. Japanerna är nog petigast med sina hövligheter, men det kan ha att göra med att de generellt inte är direkt jättebra på engelska. Å andra sidan är det väldigt mycket sånt även i Japan.

1
