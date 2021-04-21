Mejl-etikett i internationella bolag.

Intressant det där med kulturer överlag när man jobbar inom IT på olika sätt, speciellt om man kanske jobbar på ett i grunden amerikanskt bolag men placerad i Sverige t.ex. Har inget direkt mailexempel, men när jag satt på Apples kundsupport så blev supportmedarbetarna bedömda i samtalen baserat på lite olika punkter, varav en var ett "empathy statement" där man uttryckligen behövde säga något åt hållet "Im very sorry to hear you are having problem X, and I understand that it must be very frustrating for you. I promise to do my best to resolve this issue", fast på svenska då. Väldigt ofta så hörde man på den som ringde in att dom inte riktigt var "bekväma" och inte riktigt visste vad dom skulle svara, förmodligen för att det låter väldigt krystat då det inte riktigt kommer naturligt att säga det på det sättet. Men gjorde man det inte så fick man en prick om någon gjorde en utvärdering av samtalet.

Alla rutiner där var väldigt anpassade efter hur supporten i USA var upplagd.

Kom på att jag iofs i mitt nuvarande jobb får in mycket mail från utbytessstudenter och anställda från andra länder, och det är väldigt mycket Dear sir, osv. Känner mig lite skum när jag inte svarar på samma vis.