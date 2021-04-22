Dator startar om vid hög belastning

https://support.lumion.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003476773-Whi...-

Citerat från länken ovan (Verkar vara precis det problemet du upplever):

"NVIDIA RTX 2060: Minimum 500W. We recommend at least 650W."

"IMPORTANT NOTE FOR DELL & HP OWNERS: Some power supplies in Dell and HP computers with high-end graphics cards are known to make the computer restart when you start rendering Photos or Movies in Lumion. A number of users reported that the reboots stopped occurring after they replaced the Dell/HP power supplies with power supplies from reputable manufacturers (80+ gold-rated or better and with a sufficient Wattage)."

"Unless you can replace the power supply with a more suitable one, you will need to limit the amount of power to the graphics card via an app called MSI Afterburner, so that the graphics card runs slower. This will prevent the PC from restarting in most cases:"