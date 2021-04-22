Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Dator startar om vid hög belastning

Dator startar om vid hög belastning

Hej,

Har haft min dator sedan november 2020 och nyligen, egentligen sedan jag började spela AC Odyssey, har den ibland kraschat helt och startats om.
Det störiga med detta är att det inte finns någon information alls i Event-loggen så jag har väldigt svårt att hitta problemet.
Det enda som står är att datorn inte stängdes av korrekt.
Sist detta hände så kikade jag på GPU-temperaturen under tiden som låg på ca 75 grader celsius.

Jag testade innan att sänka grafikinställningarna i spelet från recommended (som var high/very high) till ca medel.
Då har den hittills inte startats om.
Det känns dock inte som att allt är som det ska om den dör vid hög belastning?
Av det jag kunnat läsa så pekat mycket mot PSUn som jag vet är rätt sketen, men jag räknar ändå med att den ska fixa detta när den var med i datorn (pre-built) från start.
Drivrutiner etc är uppdaterade.

Specs:

- Intel® Core™ i5-10400F
- 16 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)
- 512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- 400 W smart AC-nätadapter (HP)

Jag orkar helt ärligt inte hålla på att skicka in den på service om jag verkligen inte måste.
Därför undrar jag om det mest sannolikt är PSUn i detta fallet? Isåfall kan det vara värt att bara köpa en ny och sätta i den istället förutsatt att det inte komplicerat.
Känns dock onödigt att köpa ny PSU om det inte är där problemet ligger.

Stort tack på förhand!

400w är extremt lite
har nog aldrig stött på en speldator som har under 650w tbh.

Jag hade köpt en ny PSU, och jag personligen lägger gärna lite extra på en.
PSU är inget man snålar med. Köp en på 700 eller ännu bättre 800w och call it a day.

https://support.lumion.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003476773-Whi...-

Citerat från länken ovan (Verkar vara precis det problemet du upplever):

"NVIDIA RTX 2060: Minimum 500W. We recommend at least 650W."

"IMPORTANT NOTE FOR DELL & HP OWNERS: Some power supplies in Dell and HP computers with high-end graphics cards are known to make the computer restart when you start rendering Photos or Movies in Lumion. A number of users reported that the reboots stopped occurring after they replaced the Dell/HP power supplies with power supplies from reputable manufacturers (80+ gold-rated or better and with a sufficient Wattage)."

"Unless you can replace the power supply with a more suitable one, you will need to limit the amount of power to the graphics card via an app called MSI Afterburner, so that the graphics card runs slower. This will prevent the PC from restarting in most cases:"

Vad grymma ni är! Tack för snabba svar.
Men vad är det för ärthjärnor som stoppar in en uppenbarligen otillräcklig PSU?

Då är frågan om man antingen ska bita i det sura äpplet och köpa en ny PSU eller testa det där MSI Afterburner.
Är det svårt att installera en PSU? Hur vet jag om den får plats/passar i datorn?

Öppna datorn och ta en titt på alla sladdar som går från nätaggregatet. Kolla vilka kontakter de har i slutändan; matchar de kontakterna från ett normalt nätagg?
Kolla också monteringsplatsen för det befintliga nätagget; går det att ta loss och ser platsen ut att motsvara någon känd standard (ATX tex)?

Prebuiltsystem har en tendens att hitta på en del konstiga lösningar för att hålla kostnaden nere, inte bara genom att välja undermåliga komponenter, utan rent av helt unika lösningar. Det kan dock försvåra eller helt hindra uppgraderingar. Kan tex handla om att du måste skaffa ett nytt chassi samtidigt för att PSU-platsen i det gamla inte passar någon känd standard.

Tog denna bilden häromdagen.
Räcker det för att se vad som skulle passa?
Jag tycker det är svårt att överhuvudtaget hitta information om nätaggregatet.

Att det är svårt att hitta info är nog inte så konstigt, det är helt intern info troligen.
Min chansning är att kontakterna mot dina komponenter är standard, men att chassihålet för PSUn är custom.
För att få rätt grejjor som du vet passar skulle jag skaffa både PSU och nytt chassi. Då kan du dessutom se till att få lite bättre kylning och ljuddämpning samtidigt. Eller RGB. Eller expansioner. Eller...you name it.
Samt att du har valet att skaffa ett modulärt nätaggregat.

