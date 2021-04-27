File server (NAS): QNAP TS-459U-SP+

Miyconst
Medlem
●
Xeon E5-2698 V3 | RTX 3080 | 64 GB DDR4-2133 ECC REG | Samsung Evo 970 1TB, 860 2 TB | Oculus Rift S
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
Selling a file server / network attached storage (NAS) which I got for a project, but the project got cancelled by its author.
The server model is QNAP TS-459U-SP+ and it comes with no HDD drives. I have replaced all three fans (one PSU and two chassis) with Noctua NF-A4x20 PWM.
The server starts and boots, but I didn't test it, the previous owner claims that it was working well with two 2 TB HDDs.
Price: 600 SEK.
Price without the 2 chassis fans: 200 SEK.
Xeon E5-2698 V3 | RTX 3080 | 64 GB DDR4-2133 ECC REG | Samsung Evo 970 1TB, 860 2 TB | Oculus Rift S
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.