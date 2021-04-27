Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Nvidia Tesla M40 12 GB vRAM

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Nvidia Tesla M40 12 GB vRAM

So, I have got an Nvidia Tesla M40 with 12 GB vRAM and no video outputs, it is not yet decided what do to do with the GPU (maybe a video?), but I want to check the community interest and see if someone is interested to buy it and for what price.

Come with offers if you are interested.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara