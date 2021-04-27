Nvidia Tesla M40 12 GB vRAM

Miyconst
Medlem
●
Xeon E5-2698 V3 | RTX 3080 | 64 GB DDR4-2133 ECC REG | Samsung Evo 970 1TB, 860 2 TB | Oculus Rift S
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
So, I have got an Nvidia Tesla M40 with 12 GB vRAM and no video outputs, it is not yet decided what do to do with the GPU (maybe a video?), but I want to check the community interest and see if someone is interested to buy it and for what price.
Come with offers if you are interested.
