Utöka ram, kommer detta ram funka vara kompatibelt med nuvarande komponenter?

Eruku
Hej,
Har en maskiner med:
i7 8700k
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
Corsair Dominator Platinum - CMD16GX4M2B3000C15
Har följande profil XMP profil:
XMP profile XMP-2998
Specification DDR4-2998
Voltage level 1.350 Volts
Min Cycle time 0.667 ns (1499 MHz)
Max CL 15.0
Min tRP 11.33 ns
Min tRCD 11.33 ns
Min tRAS 23.18 ns
Min tRC 34.68 ns
Min tRRD 4.00 ns
Borde jag bara kunna köpa och plugga in följande utan fix med inställningar mm? https://www.komplett.se/product/893831/datorutrustning/datork...
MVH
Eruku
