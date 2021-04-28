Noctua fläktar

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Säljes:
2 st Nf-A14 PWM Chromax (140mm). 200kr/st.
1 st NF-A12x25 PWM (120mm). 230kr.

De båda NF-A14 är helt oanvända.
NF-A12x25 är använd ca 6 timmar.

Finns att hämta i Nyköping eller skickas mot fraktkostnad.

Paketpris för alla: 500kr.

