Noctua fläktar

Nizr
Säljes:
2 st Nf-A14 PWM Chromax (140mm). 200kr/st.
1 st NF-A12x25 PWM (120mm). 230kr.
De båda NF-A14 är helt oanvända.
NF-A12x25 är använd ca 6 timmar.
Finns att hämta i Nyköping eller skickas mot fraktkostnad.
Paketpris för alla: 500kr.
