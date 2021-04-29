Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Val av TV

Val av TV

Ska köpa en ny TV men vad behöver jag tänka på när jag ska köpa en ny TV? Att det ska vara en smart TV men mer då? Det finns så mycket nu för tiden, OLED,QLED, med mera.

SweClockers: TV-guiden 2020/2021 – välj rätt TV för dina behov

Tack. Men det går inte ställa frågor i den tråden. Jag tittar på en variant. Så här står det: Kompatibel för streamingtjänster Netflix;HBO Nordic hur gör man om vill ha till exempel Viaplay?

Skrivet av Roll:

Vilken tv är det, och vad har den för operativsystem?

