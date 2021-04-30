GeForce 466.27 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, which adds additional ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 for greater performance and improved image quality. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village, along with support for 5 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

Fixed Issues in this Release

[NVIDIA Reflex][Rainbow Six Siege]: Fixed a number of performance related issues related to NVIDIA Reflex and Rainbow Six Siege.

[HDMI 2.1:] In-game FPS may be capped to the display refresh rate when "Vertical sync" is set to Off [3285334].

[Rigid Gems][Prepar3D]: The applications may crash or fail to launch.[3285067/3286874]

Download:

https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/174665/en-...

Release notes

https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/466.27/466.27-win10-wi...

Windows 10 Issues

Yellow bang with Error Code 10 appears by the NVIDIA Platform Controllers and Framework Properties in Device Manager after Express or Custom driver installation without reboot.[200716134] Reboot the system to clear the error, otherwise Dynamic Boost cannot be enabled.

[Mortal Shell]: Unusual increase in the brightness occurs when Shadow Quality is set to Low or Medium. [200724762] To work around, set the Shadow Quality to High or Ultra.

[Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game may crash on GeForce GTX 10 series GPUs. [200719668]

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

YouTube: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]