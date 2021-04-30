Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

Ryzen Windows 7

Ryzen Windows 7

Hej finns de någon anledning att ryzen skulle fungera sämre i Windows 7? Har tänkt uppgradera cpu osv.

Mvh

https://www.anandtech.com/show/11182/how-to-get-ryzen-working...
Men Windows 7 är icke supportat och ser inte mycket anledning att köra det. Tror du har bättre lycka med 8.1 men inte mycket där heller. Det har lagts 0 energi från tillverkare att supporta ett utdaterat operativsystem.
Så kör w10 och om något är kritiskt för W7 så skulle jag gissa VM är lättare för de applikationerna

Schedulern i win7 är inte optimerad för ryzen, krävs ett patchat win10 för full prestanda.

Tänk också på att Windows 7 inte ens får säkerhetsuppdateringar längre, så det rekommenderas verkligen inte att använda det OS:et.

