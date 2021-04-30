Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

1080 byta kylpasta?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

1080 byta kylpasta?

Tjena, polaren fick precis sitt 3080 så har fått ta över hans Gigabytye 1080 G1.
I spel går tempen upp till ca 70c och fläkten maxar 3000 rpm, låter som ett jetplan!

Tänkte om man skulle ta att plocka ner kortet och byta kylpasta samt rengöra det så kanske inte fläkten behöver jobba så mkt.
Låter det som en bra ide eller kommer det inte göra ett sk*t?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av BoxernBuffa:

Tjena, polaren fick precis sitt 3080 så har fått ta över hans Gigabytye 1080 G1.
I spel går tempen upp till ca 70c och fläkten maxar 3000 rpm, låter som ett jetplan!

Tänkte om man skulle ta att plocka ner kortet och byta kylpasta samt rengöra det så kanske inte fläkten behöver jobba så mkt.
Låter det som en bra ide eller kommer det inte göra ett sk*t?

Gå till inlägget

Låter som en asbra idé, kör på

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har du kollat att kylflänsar osv är dammfria först och att alla fläktarna snurrar? Det kanske räcker

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Roger W:

Har du kollat att kylflänsar osv är dammfria först och att alla fläktarna snurrar? Det kanske räcker

Gå till inlägget

Aadå, det är dammfritt utifrån och alla fläktar snurrar, tror dock kylpastan inte är så fräsch

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

70 grader är väl ändå ganska normal temp?
Någon grad sänkning blir det säkert med pastabyte, men knappast många.
Kör mjukvaran så att du kan styra över fläktkurvan, lägre fläktljud kostar högre temp.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av microblaze:

70 grader är väl ändå ganska normal temp?
Någon grad sänkning blir det säkert med pastabyte, men knappast många.
Kör mjukvaran så att du kan styra över fläktkurvan, lägre fläktljud kostar högre temp.

Gå till inlägget

Så varmt gick inte ens mitt 1080ti med full fläkt och 2015Mhz och +500MHz på minnena, landade på straxt över 60 grader. ett MSi Armor med allmänt välkänt kass kylning

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av microblaze:

70 grader är väl ändå ganska normal temp?
Någon grad sänkning blir det säkert med pastabyte, men knappast många.
Kör mjukvaran så att du kan styra över fläktkurvan, lägre fläktljud kostar högre temp.

Gå till inlägget

Tänker att ett byte gör att fläkten inte behöver jobba lika hårt för att hålla tempen.

Har bestämt mig för att plocka ner att så vi får se, kommer posta resultatet

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av KarlHelmer:

Så varmt gick inte ens mitt 1080ti med full fläkt och 2015Mhz och +500MHz på minnena, landade på straxt över 60 grader. ett MSi Armor med allmänt välkänt kass kylning

Gå till inlägget

Därav jag kom på detta med att rengöra kortet, tycker också min fläkt jobbar lite väl hårt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1080 släpptes ju för 5 år sedan, det kan bli allt från lite bättre till mycket bättre temps.
Garanterat att t.ex. https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/292873-Thermal-Grizzly-K... sänker tempen några grader.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Byt thermalpads på kylaren också, när du ändå är igång. Jag bytte både pads och paste på mitt 2080ti och det gjorde stor skillnad. Se bara till att googla fram rätt tjocklek på padsen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Enligt recensioner drar den cirka 70-73 grader i full load och låter 37-41 db vilket garanterat är hörbart. Dock bör en riktigt bra kylpasta dra ned graderna något.
Viktigt att du har ordentligt luftflöde i chassit också då det inte spelar någon roll hur fet gpu kylare du har om den inte får in ny luft.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara