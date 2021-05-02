Forum Spel Actionspel och shooters Tråd

Tips på lätt skjutspel

Hej

Någon som har tips ett snyggt men lätt skjutspel?
Helst som gammaldags spel där man bara ska ta sig framåt och skjuta det som kommer i vägen.
Inga stora kartor där man måste förstå engelska för att fatta vad man ska göra. Att skjuta lite med kikarsikte uppskattas. Till en yngre spelare..🙊 Vågar inte skriva barn för risken att få moralkakor kastade på mig. 😂🤣
Han har en hyfsad gamingdator med RTX3070 så prestandan borde räcka för det mesta.

Vad har ni gör tips?
Tack på förhand!

// Fredrik

Medlem

Titanfall 2 kanske. Är gratis på steam fram tills imorrn (söndag) så är ju bara att prova och se.

Medlem

Dom senaste Call of Duty spelen är både snygga och lättkörda, tänker mer på singleplayer delen då.

Medlem

Kidsen älskar ju Fortnite och det är gratis så det kan ju vara något att testa.

Medlem

Sniper Elite spelen kanske skulle passa

