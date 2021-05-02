Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Ny proppeller till båten

Ny proppeller till båten

Vi köpte en begagnad DC Uttern D55förra året då vi byte ut segelbåten mot en järngenua.
Båten går bra men jag är rätt säker på att propellern som är monterad på båten inte är monterad för att ge toppfart utan mer acceleration.
Behöver därför lite hjälp med vad ni tror jag skall välja för propeller och vet att kunskapen ligger och smyger i forumet

Båten gör idag ca 30-31knop vid ca 70% gaspådrag. Gasar man mer varvar motorn över de maxvarvtal motorn har och det ända som egentligen händer är att motorn varvar massor och att farten faktiskt sjunker en aning.
Sitter idag en ALU 3-bladig BS-PRO M14-1/4 x21 propeller, jag funderar på om man skall köpa en fyrbladig eller bara byta upp sig mot en med mindre vinkel för motorn skall gå tyngre.

Som referens vet jag att med denna motorkombo Mercrusier 3.0 135hk och båt skall båten orginalutförande göra mellan 37-38knop och runt 40 med en stålproppeller.
Jag tänkte hålla mig till en aluminium dock.
Vad tror ni jag skall välja?

Låter ju som för låg stigning och kanske lite för liten bladarea.

Skrivet av cyklonen:

Låter ju som för låg stigning och kanske lite för liten bladarea.

Japp.
En 23 gradare 3 bladig skulle nog göra en 3-400 varv. Storleken vet jag inte då jag inte kontrollerat om det går att få ditt en större.
Dock är jag lite fundersam över hur man skall tänka med 4 blad. Hur räknar man om stigning etc etc för dem mot det jag har idag?

Stigningen handlar om att matcha fart med varvtal. Det är egentligen ren geometri. Så länge motorn har effekt (och vridmoment) nog för att driva runt propellern.

Bladarean påverkar hur mycket av motorns effekt som blir kraft i vattnet. Stor bladarea innebär att mer motoreffekt kan bli kraft mot vattnet, men det blir större yta som ska roteras genom vattnet vilket ger större vattenmotstånd (i rotationsriktningen), så det stjäl mer effekt i högre farter. Fördelen är att man får större acceleration i lägre farter och mer kraft att dra i lägre farter.

En fast propeller är alltid en kompromiss. Det finns ingen perfekt propeller, bara en som bäst uppfyller de egenskaper man prioriterar.

Har du uppgifter om motorns önskade vevaxelvarvtal och utväxlingen ner till propellern? I så fall finns det ett antal propellerberäknare på nätet där man matar in olika uppgifter och kan jämföra prestanda baserat på propellertyp, stigning, antal blad och propellerarea/bladarea.

