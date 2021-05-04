Forum Datorkomponenter Tangentbord, möss och övrig kringutrustning Tråd

Kontorsstol

Medlem

Kontorsstol

Tjena, jag som många andra nu under pandemin jobbar hemifrån och har kikat runt efter en ny kontorsstol då min "gamingstol" inte alls känns bra för min rygg.

Vad rekommenderas just nu? Är som sagt inte ute efter en gaming stol eller liknande men vill kolla på en kontorsvariant.

Budgeten ligger på ca 5000.

Medlem

För min rygg har HÅG Capisco gjort underverk. Gick från att ständigt ha ont i ryggen till att i princip aldrig ha det.

Värt att notera är att den är mer ansträngande att sitta på (mer aktivt hålla ryggen rak), vilket i början kändes rätt ovant.

Borde gå att få begagnad inom din budget

Medlem

Noblechairs Epic är helt suverän enligt mig, om du tål en lite hårdare sits. Har helt blivit av med diverse ryggkrämpor sedan jag bytte från en budgetstol. Den klassas som en "gamingstol" men den helsvarta modellen som jag har känns mer som en kontorsstol. Ville inte ha en flashig gamingstol. Vill du ha en klassisk kontorsstol av diverse skäl så är detta kanske inte är för dig.

Medlem
Jag kör en Markus från Ikea tills jag vågar köpa denna skönhet:
https://www.dpj.se/ergonomiska-kontorsstolar/14421-24-timmars...

Benchmaskin 🍞
Vi har såna här på kontoret också, inte riktigt kompis med dom. Brukar ofta sluta med att jag nästan ligger ner på stolen istället för att sitta ordentligt. Plus att muttern som håller fast ryggstödet (ja, bara en mutter) gick av en gång på min stol, och senare på Jonas. Vi har haft dom här i lite över fem år så börjar bli lite slitage

Medlem

kolla om det inte finns någon butik där du kan testa kinnarps, dom är riktigt bra. finns en kinnaprs butik i mölndal som man får testa alla stolarna i

Medlem

Jag köpte en lätt begagnad Malmstolen 4000 classic för ca 8000kr Här efter att ha suttit sönder ryggen i en värdelös DX racer.

Lätt mitt bästa inköp. 8k är en god bit över budget men jag ser samma stol ganska ofta på blocket för 3-4000kr

Medlem

Skulle säga variera, enda som hjälper i längden när ryggen börjar kännas vid. Komplettera med balanspall, se till att växla mellan stå och sitta. Sitt längre fram på stolen så du blir rakare i ryggen.
Har gått igenom många stolar, såväl billiga som dyra, men var först som jag började variera mig som ryggen började må bättre.

Men annars, finns många firmor som kränger begagnade kontorsmöbler, och många av dessa är knappt använda. 5000 kommer du långt med på sådana. En kinnarps 8000 som är en riktigt bra stol går att hitta för 2500 i bra skick

Medlem

Köpte en begagnad och renoverad Kinnarps plus 8 för 4000:- ink moms, lite repor på spakarna men i övrigt i nyskick med ny klädsel och gasfjäder. Sitter väldigt bekvämt hemma nuförtiden

