Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

MSI GeForce GTX 770 2GB GAMING OC

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

MSI GeForce GTX 770 2GB GAMING OC

Använts mellan 2013 och 2020. Funkar kanon!

Ligger nu i originalkartongen med tillbehör.

Priset är exkl frakt.

Specs:

  • Frekvens: 1 098 MHz (1150 Mhz Boost Clock)

  • Minne: 2GB

  • Gränssnitt: PCI Express 3.0

  • Ström: 600W

  • Utgångar: DVI 2st, HDMI 1st, DisplayPort 1st

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara