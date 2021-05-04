MSI GeForce GTX 770 2GB GAMING OC

wentrilo
The cycle of life continues. We will live, they will die.
Använts mellan 2013 och 2020. Funkar kanon!
Ligger nu i originalkartongen med tillbehör.
Priset är exkl frakt.
Specs:
Frekvens: 1 098 MHz (1150 Mhz Boost Clock)
Minne: 2GB
Gränssnitt: PCI Express 3.0
Ström: 600W
Utgångar: DVI 2st, HDMI 1st, DisplayPort 1st
