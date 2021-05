Det verkar ju inte vara en scam, utan en subscription man godkänner som kommer fortsätta dra pengar. T ex en gratis testversion som övergår till full betalning.

"It happens that subscriptions linked to STARTARN direct debits are not really desired by Internet users: they simply thought they were testing a service without wishing to subscribe to it. You must know that attractive trial offers often lead to subscriptions if no steps are taken to cancel the subscription. This is systematically specified in the Conditions of Sale (GTC) of the site in question (the problem is that no one reads them!)

Is this a scam? Not systematically, no: If your bank card has been stolen and used by a third party, then yes, it is card fraud. If you have made a purchase yourself, it is not a scam."