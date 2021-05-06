Corsair TX850M

yorii
Medlem ♥
●
PC:
| i5 2500K @4.8GHz + Corsair H70 + 2x Scythe GT 1450rpm |
| ASUS P8P67 Pro B3 | 2x GTX580 3GB SLI @900/1800/2004 |
|2x 4GB Corsair Dominator GT @2133MHz | Corsair AX1200 |
| CM HAF 932 | Dell U2711 | 120GB Corsair Force 3 |
Helt oanvänt då det ej passade i chassit.
Finns för hämtning eller kan skickas för fraktkostnad.
PC:
| i5 2500K @4.8GHz + Corsair H70 + 2x Scythe GT 1450rpm |
| ASUS P8P67 Pro B3 | 2x GTX580 3GB SLI @900/1800/2004 |
|2x 4GB Corsair Dominator GT @2133MHz | Corsair AX1200 |
| CM HAF 932 | Dell U2711 | 120GB Corsair Force 3 |
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.