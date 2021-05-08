Intels spelorienterade DG2 först till bärbara datorer

Soon

Soon™: Copyright pending 2004-2021 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. "Soon™" does not imply any particular date, time, decade, century, or millennia in the past, present, and certainly not the future. "Soon" shall make no contract or warranty between Blizzard Entertainment and the end user. "Soon" will arrive some day, Blizzard does guarantee that "soon" will be here before the end of time. Maybe. Do not make plans based on "soon" as Blizzard will not be liable for any misuse, use, or even casual glancing at "soon."[1]

Soon (Not Soon™)

On March 1, 2019, Blizz.gif Kaivax made an update regarding WoW Classic where he used the term Soon (Not Soon™), he also clarified that “not soon™” actually mean sooner than the traditional “soon™”.

Very Soon™

Another common term implemented by Blizzard often misleading players into excitement for future content. "Very Soon™" is guaranteed to arrive between now and the end of time with a higher chance of arriving on the "now" half of the time table. Although this means closer to now than "soon" there is no guarantee that you will live long enough to see the content finally release.

Now ←----------- Very Soon™ -------- Soon (Not Soon™) -------- Soon™ -------- Soon-ish™ --------→ End of Time

Soon-ish™

Time expectations like Soon™

Blizz.gif Bashiok actually helpfully defined the time expectation once without resorting to a variation on "Soon™", but it was not a reason for optimism: "sometime between next Monday and when the Moon escapes the Earth’s orbit!"[4]

Blizzard's Official Definition of Soon

