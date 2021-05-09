(Program) - AutoHDR - Aktivera HDR i win10 per spel.

Som ni vet är HDR i win10 minst sagt problematiskt. När det aktiveras så kan det bli en grå hinna över hela skärmen.

Extra drygt är det att behöva aktivera det i win innan ett spel startar för för att kunna aktivera HDR i options och sen avaktivera igen efter.

Jag hittade ett litet program vid namn AutoHDR som gör att det inte behövs.

Det är skamligt att Microsoft inte fixat detta själva än. Förhoppningsvis kommer det en fix senare.

AutoHDR

You can add applications to AutoHDR to automatically activate HDR in Windows when one of hthe added application is running.

If you choose "Focused" HDR will be activated when one of the added application is in focus and will deactivate HDR, when none of the added app is in focus.

Running mode works the same way, but as the name says, it is not neccessary for the application to be in focus.

Features:

Auto-Start: This setting will create a scheduled task to run this application when the currently logged on user gets logged on.

HDR-Mode Select at which condition of one of the added applications HDR should be activated automatically.

Compatibility mode: In some games, e.g. Cyberpunk 2077, you don't see any HDR options in settings, when HDR was not enabled in Windows before the game was launched. Therefore, the application kills the process on the first occurence, activates hdr and restarts the process.

Start in HDR-Mode: You can use AutoHDR as a launcher by selecting the application and clicking Start in HDR-Mode. This will enable HDR before starting the application, which is necessary for some applications, e.g. Cyberpunk 2077.

Auto HDR per monitor: Select which monitors you want to control with AutoHDR