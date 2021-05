60GHz brygga certifierad för Point to Multipoint applications men inte Fixed Point-to-Point, skillnad?

This device meets the Maximum TX power limit per ETSI regulations. The frequency and the maximum transmitted power in the EU are listed below: 57-66GHz: 34.92 dBm. An Operational mode in the 60 GHz band: 58.32 GHz, 60.48 GHz, 62.64 GHz, 64.80 GHz. This device is certified for outdoor use in Point to Multipoint applications. In the following countries this device cannot be used in Fixed Point-to-Point applications: