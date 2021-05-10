Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

ASUS Maximus IX Formula + Intel i7 7700K

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

ASUS Maximus IX Formula + Intel i7 7700K

Hej

Har ett stycke moderkort och cpu som blev över från min uppgradering jag är första ägaren av delarna.
OBS! säljer inget separat ni budar för båda delarna. Inga byten.

Allt är i mycket fint skick, mycket i moderkorts lådan är oanvänt.
Bild på CPU: https://imgur.com/a/2xfvwka

Tänkte se om jag får något ok pris annars kanske jag avböjer.
Bor i Huddinge ifall det ska hämtas annars kan jag skicka det.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1600 och hämtar

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara