Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Ryzen 3600, Asrock B450, 2x8GB Ballistix 3200 CL 16, Rm850x m.m.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Ryzen 3600, Asrock B450, 2x8GB Ballistix 3200 CL 16, Rm850x m.m.

Hej,

Jag säljer följande komponenter pga uppgradering:

1. Ryzen 5 3600 CPU: köpt från Webhallen (2020-03-02)
Original Wraith kylare medföljer, kartong och kvitto finns, kan skickas.

Pris från 750:-

2. ASRock B450M-HDV R4.0 / Micro ATX: köpt från Webhallen (2020-03-02)
kartong och kvitto finns, kan skickas

Pris från 250:-

3. Crucial Ballistix Black DDR4 3200MHz 2x8GB (BL2K8G32C16U4B)
Kan skickas

Pris från 400:-

4. Corsair RM850x (v1) psu: köpt från Dustin (2018-01-05)
Kartong och kvitto finns, kan skickas

Pris från 750:-

5. Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black: Köpt från NoN (2021-02-27)
Samtliga tillbehör medföljer, kvitto finns, original kartong saknas, kan skickas (välpaketerat)

Pris från 200:-

6. Intel Pentium G4400 / 3.3 GHz processor S-1151: köpt från Dustin (2018-01-05)
Oanvänd, Kartong och kvitto finns, kan skickas

Pris från 100:-

Budgivning slutar söndag den 14/05 kl20.
(OBS! Budgivning sker i tråden!)

Kan skickas mot förskottsbetalning,

Säljer till vem jag vill, när jag vill etc...

Finns i Hammarby Sjöstad.

..//Ulas

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

250+ frakt ASRock B450M-HDV R4.0 / Micro ATX

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Crucial Ballistix Black DDR4 3200MHz 2x8GB (BL2K8G32C16U4B) + ASRock B450M-HDV R4.0 / Micro ATX

750kr + frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag startar med 1500 för första 3, så cpu, moderkort samt minnen.
+ hämtar

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1300kr+frakt för Ryzen 3600 & Noctua NH-U9S chromax.black

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2000 + frakt för 1, 2, 3 & 5

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1500 för första 3, så cpu, moderkort samt minnen 1600 plus frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara