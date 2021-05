Hello! This is kind of weird and I cant find anyone else with this problem. I´ve got 600mbit of downspeed. But I only get out around 400 with the Amplifi HD - all wired. BUT if I do some changing to the settings of the router and I mean any settings and saves it. Then I get the full speed of 600mbit for a couple of minutes. Then it goes back to around 400mbit again.. This is so freaking annoying! I´ve tried everything!

So please - any ideas? I´ve tried all I can think about.

Best regards,

/Daniel