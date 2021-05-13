Söker 16GB DDR3 i Stockholm

Falling In Reverse - Game Over
"Midway upon the journey of our life I found myself within a forest dark, For the straightforward pathway had been lost."
Som rubriken.
16GB DDR3
Enligt ITX restriktionerna så bör det vara fördelat på max 2 stickor
Som minst 1600mhz
I Stockholm och redo för upphämtning pronto
Du sätter priset
Falling In Reverse - Game Over
"Midway upon the journey of our life I found myself within a forest dark, For the straightforward pathway had been lost."
https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/220823-Corsair-Vengeance...
Kanske kan vara något för dig?
Fractal R6 Blackout TG - Gigabyte Aorus Gaming 7 - 9700K Stock / H115i Pro - 4x8 Vengeance 3200 Pro RGB - 6700XT RedDevil - WD Black nVme 256GB OS-PRG - Crucial MX500 1TB x 2 (RAID0) - 8TB HDD - SteelS Apex 7+Razer Viper Ultimate - Creative BlasterX G6 + Beyerdynamic MMX300 - AOC 34" CU34G2X
*SERVER: HP MicroServer Gen8 - Xeon E3-1220L V2 - 16GB - 4x4TB* - PLEX - PiHole
*MOBIL: OnePlus 7 Pro 256/8*
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.