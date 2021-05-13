Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Söker 16GB DDR3 i Stockholm

Söker 16GB DDR3 i Stockholm

Som rubriken.

  • 16GB DDR3

  • Enligt ITX restriktionerna så bör det vara fördelat på max 2 stickor

  • Som minst 1600mhz

  • I Stockholm och redo för upphämtning pronto

Du sätter priset

https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/220823-Corsair-Vengeance...

Kanske kan vara något för dig?

