Intel-forskare visar upp fotorealistiskt Grand Theft Auto V

Our method integrates learning-based approaches withconventional real-time rendering pipelines. We expect ourmethod to continue to benefit future graphics pipelines andto be compatible with real-time ray tracing. Inference withour approach in its current unoptimized implementationtakes half a second on a Geforce RTX 3090 GPU. Since G-buffers that are used as input are produced natively on theGPU, our method could be integrated more deeply into gameengines, increasing efficiency and possibly further advancingthe level of realism.