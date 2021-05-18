Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.5.2 Optional

Mer info och nedladdning här.

Support For

Learn more from AMD here and Microsoft here .

Fixed Issues

Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.

FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.

The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.

Intermittent loss of signal during AMD Link’s Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later.

Cyberpunk 2077™ may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.

Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the latest AMD cleanup utility instead.

Known Issues

Radeon™ Software might not get updated on Windows 7 platforms when updating from 21.4.1 or 21.5.2 to this release, if factory reset is enabled. As a workaround, users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the latest AMD cleanup utility instead.

Resident Evil Village™ may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Radeon FreeSync™ may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering. A system restart is a potential workaround if this is experienced.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.