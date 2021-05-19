Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Hur intar ni er dagliga dos koffein?

Medlem

Hur intar ni er dagliga dos koffein?

Hej, jag heter Phod och jag är koffeinberoende. Jag ligger på 200--300mg per dag, och jag har inte för avsikt att sluta med det. Tyvärr så tål inte magen kaffe, och om jag dricker té kommer jag upp i så stora mängder efter ett tag. Därför har jag kört på energidryck, som tyvärr blir ganska dyrt i längden.

Jag tror det var här på SweClockers jag såg en annons för X-Tubz, så nu har mitt beroende dragit mig ännu längre ner i skiten. Det var ju ganska gott och lättdrucket, så jag antar att jag får passa mig så att jag inte ökar mitt koffeinintag ännu mer.

Så vidare till min fråga.

Medlem

När det kommer till kaffe, har du provat olika sorters?
Robusta är ju t.ex. kännt för att vara magstarkt.
För mig så är arabica mellan/mörkrost lite svårt för magen.

Men sl28, vilket jag endast köpt som ljusrost fungerar alltid perfekt.

Medlem
Det funkar inte med kaffe överhuvudtaget. Eller jo, i början gör det det, men efter hand blir magen sämre och sämre. Så det är inte värt det med kaffen, vilket är synd för jag har börjat tycka om det nu när jag inte kan dricka det.

Medlem
Mörkrostat ska generellt vara snällare mot magen än ljusrost, men det kanske är individuellt.

Medlem

Zoega, Skåne eller Mollbergs. Rågad skopa per elbryggarkopp och spetsat med ett par droppar 3% mjölk och 1/2 tesked honung i stor temugg.

Medlem

Kaffe och pepsi max

Medlem
Tillsammans eller var för sig?

Medlem

Blev lätt beroende av Nocco när dottern föddes. Köpte mig tre burkar med X-Gamer när Matkoma körde någon deal på maxps. Bara öppnat en av burkarna än. Smakar syntetiskt och jävligt. Fick testa mig fram gällande hur mycket vatten kontra pulver jag skulle köra. Och blev 100ggr bättre när jag körde kolsyrat vatten. Så kör pulver och lite vatten, skakar och fyller på med kolsyrat vatten efteråt.

Föredetting

Jag kör pulvermat à la Huel/Jimmy Joy blandat med snabbkaffe för tillfället. Blir nog i cappuccinoform framöver nu när jag precis beställt en DeLonghi ECAM-nånting-nånting.

Medlem
Genialt!! Det ska jag testa.

Medlem
Det funkar inte i alltför stora mängder svart, men med mjölk går det bra att hinka ganska mycket.

Medlem

Jag lider med dig, jag kommer själv att sörja den dagen min mage begår sudoku, och jag måste sluta med kaffet

Men kör skånerost, två rågade mått på 4 koppar, ner i en stor mugg och kör det svart.

Medlem
Tyvärr, har druckit kaffe latte och det funkar inte för mig i längden. Så nu dricker jag kaffe kanske två, tre gånger per år.

Moderator

Pepsi Max är min stadigvarande last, har blivit några Monster på senare tid på frilansbasis.

Medlem

Två-tre stora muggar väldraget svart/grönt te plus 2x100mg koffeintabletter per dag ihop med förstnämnda. En på morgonen och en på eftermiddagen, lite beroende på aktivitet. Så totalt kanske 250-300mg koffein per dag? Blir väldigt kostnadseffektivt. Kör ibland L-teanin ihop vilket jag tycker ger en schysst synergistisk effekt. Det är dock omotiverat dyrt i kosttillskottsform.

Brukar köra uppehåll på söndagar, och blir ibland en "guilty pleasure"-energidryck på lördagar om det är spel med polarna för old times sake även om man egentligen borde vara för gammal för det

