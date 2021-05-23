Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Budgetdator för casual gaming

Budgetdator för casual gaming

Min gamla dator har några år på nacken och jag är jävligt trött på mitt stora klumpiga Fractal Desgin Define R4 som står i vägen och ser ful ut så jag tänkte köpa mig något nytt i Mini-ITX format, men jag spelar bara lite wow classic nu för tiden så jag behöver inte världens biffigaste dator.

Det jag egentligen känner att jag kanske behöver mest hjälp med är CPUn. Vad är det man ska ha nu för tiden? Jag har sett många rekommendera Ryzen 5 5600X, men 3200 för en CPU känns jävligt saftigt för att springa runt i Outland. Vad har vi för dugliga alternativ bland de lite billigare processorerna? En Ryzen 5 3600? Eller ska man sikta in sig på Intel istället, t.ex. i5 10600KF?

Hela bygget jag valt ihop själv utan att ha någon vidare koll nu för tiden är:
https://www.inet.se/kundvagn/visa/15299083/mini-itx-2

Vad tror ni? Går det att lösa något bättre för under 9k? Jag är medveten om att GPUn är beställningsvara, men marknaden är som den är just nu så...

Är det bara spel så ger 10600KF lite mer överlag mot 3600, 5600 ger mer totalt men samma i spel men kostar dock ofta mer och produktion är det dock AMD som gäller.
Men i ärlighetens namn så spelar det minimal roll för spel vilken du väljer, alla kommer kunna maximera ett 1050ti och ge en bra upplevelse så satsa på det billigaste. Tänk på att om du väljer Intel bör du satsa på en bräda som kan överklocka, minimala ändringar på 10600k ger markant boost om du i framtiden vill pusha extra, AMD kan du klocka oavsett chipset (har jag för mig).

För 10600 behöver du oftast en kylare med då detta inte ingår så priset stiger med typ 500 på den

Ja spel och 58 tabbar wowhead :^)

Hade ingen aning att kylare inte ingår med 10600, då får det nog bli AMD. Jag antar och hoppas att stockkylarna idag inte är helt värdelösa?

Om du kan tänka dig en "märkesdator" dator så är den här rätt prisvärd:
https://www.power.se/datorer/datorer/stationar-dator/lenovo-l...

26 liter mATX-chassi så den är rätt liten, ingen mITX dock.
Lagerstatus oklar, den har varit uppe här i forumet rätt ofta så det ligger nog en del bokningar..
Endast 1 sticka RAM, så ingen dual channel boost. (Men 16GB och 3200Mhz).
2060 istället för 1050Ti som du hade är den största skillnaden, klart mer än dubbelt prestanda.

Kör en 10600k själv så vet inte om AMD kylaren men från vad jag uppfattat är de bra.

Hade jag inte brytt mig så mycket om utseende och storlek så hade jag slagit till utan att tveka, det verkar vara riktigt mycket dator för pengarna!

Jag har ju förstås ett gammalt R9 380 i min nuvarande burk. Det är ju sämre, men får det plats i en Node 304 så kanske jag bara ska slänga in det istället tills GPU-marknaden ser bättre ut.

