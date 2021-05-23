Franco182
Hello,
I have recently purchased a Samsung u32j590 which I connect to my PS5 and I was just wondering if anyone who may have this model or know anything about it would be able to tell me the best settings to use when using it with the ps5. My knowledge of this sort of thing is very limited so apologies. Also please excuse me having to write in English my Swedish is very basic.
Thank you
