ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SUED BY CALIFORNIA OVER WIDESPREAD HARASSMENT OF WOMEN.
Full Court Documents - https://aboutblaw.com/YJw
Kotaku - Activision Blizzard Sued By California Over Widespread Harassment Of Women
https://kotaku.com/activision-blizzard-sued-by-california-ove...
NY Times - Activision Blizzard Is Sued by California Over Workplace Culture
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/21/business/activision-blizza...
In the office, women are subjected to “cube crawls” in which male employees drink copious [amounts] of alcohol as they “crawl” their way through various cubicles in the office and often engage in inappropriate behavior toward female employees. Male employees proudly come into work hungover, play video games for long periods of time during work while delegating their responsibilities to female employees, engage in banter about their sexual encounters, talk openly about female bodies and joke about rape.
Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, including having to continually fend off unwanted sexual comments and advances by their male co-workers and supervisors and being groped at the “cube crawls” and other company events. High-ranking executives and creators engaged in blatant sexual harassment without repercussions.
In a particularly tragic example, a female employee committed suicide during a business trip with a male supervisor who had brought butt plugs and lubricant with him on the trip, before her death, male co-workers were alleged to be passing around a picture of the deceased's vagina.
