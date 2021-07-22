Forum Spel Övrigt om datorspel Tråd

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SUED BY CALIFORNIA OVER WIDESPREAD HARASSMENT OF WOMEN.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SUED BY CALIFORNIA OVER WIDESPREAD HARASSMENT OF WOMEN.

-
Full Court Documents - https://aboutblaw.com/YJw

Kotaku - Activision Blizzard Sued By California Over Widespread Harassment Of Women
https://kotaku.com/activision-blizzard-sued-by-california-ove...

NY Times - Activision Blizzard Is Sued by California Over Workplace Culture
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/21/business/activision-blizza...

Citat:

In the office, women are subjected to “cube crawls” in which male employees drink copious [amounts] of alcohol as they “crawl” their way through various cubicles in the office and often engage in inappropriate behavior toward female employees. Male employees proudly come into work hungover, play video games for long periods of time during work while delegating their responsibilities to female employees, engage in banter about their sexual encounters, talk openly about female bodies and joke about rape.

Citat:

Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, including having to continually fend off unwanted sexual comments and advances by their male co-workers and supervisors and being groped at the “cube crawls” and other company events. High-ranking executives and creators engaged in blatant sexual harassment without repercussions.

Citat:

In a particularly tragic example, a female employee committed suicide during a business trip with a male supervisor who had brought butt plugs and lubricant with him on the trip, before her death, male co-workers were alleged to be passing around a picture of the deceased's vagina.

-

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av zyzolol:

Kotaku - Activision Blizzard Sued By California Over Widespread Harassment Of Women
https://kotaku.com/activision-blizzard-sued-by-california-ove...

Gå till inlägget

Vilket skitsnack från Activision Blizzard. "Vi har infört några program, och nu är allt jättebra!" Samma jävla corporate bullshit som alltid.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara