Hej,

Jag tänkte det var dags att starta en ny tråd med sikte på att sprida info om spelet.

Är just nu i alpha stage. Och funkar tydligen riktigt bra för att vara i Alpha stage.

Det är ett open sandbox mmo.

Städer som byggs av spelare och player driven ekonomi. Samt att det ska gå att kunna rösta i val kopplat till städer/regioner.

Quests är inte linjära som i andra mmo. En NPC kan plötsligt ha high lvl quest för dig. Medan andra i närheten ha rätt för dig.

Du kan få olika typer av quest från en och samma NPC. Hunting, patroling, delivery, crafting, researching.

With the very first alpha tests taking place early in 2017, the team at Intrepid has worked hard to build the best game possible and held plenty of tests for all the game’s different modes over the past four years. So far, none of these have been open to the public, nor have they been broadcast to the masses, but that is set to change on July 9.

Redan där ---->The game will enter an NDA-free alpha testing phase, allowing select players to test out the action for themselves, and these players will be free to share their gameplay online.

The initial preview weekend alpha will take place from July 9 to 11. Shortly after, Ashes of Creation will enter Alpha One spanning from July 14 to August 13. There will be two more alpha testing phases following this, and a pair of Beta rollouts before the game’s full release in the future, according to the release schedule on the game’s wiki.

Det har testats väldigt mycket redan. Samt att NDA är lyft, vilket är bra

