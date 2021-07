Bildskärmar med 480 Hz-panel planeras till 2023

Ögat kan skyffla upp mot 1000fps, sen ska hjärnan hinna processa detta, average joe ligger runt 150, men detta kan tränas upp. Piloterna nedan kunde konsekvent identifiera bilder på flygplan som flashade förbi i en 220-dels sekund.

Så jag antar att vi nöjer oss runt 1000hz 😬

The USAF, in testing their pilots for visual response time, used a simple test to see if the pilots could distinguish small changes in light. In their experiment a picture of an aircraft was flashed on a screen in a dark room at 1/220th of a second. Pilots were consistently able to "see" the afterimage as well as identify the aircraft. This simple and specific situation not only proves the ability to percieve 1 image within 1/220 of a second, but the ability to interpret higher FPS.”

