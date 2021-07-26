Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Är färdigbyggd en dum idé?

Är färdigbyggd en dum idé?

Tjena, grunnat ett tag på att köpa ny dator och tänker då färdigbyggd. Mest för att de är smidigt och enkelt och så verkar de som de är en brist på gpu så verkar smidigt att bara gå för en färdigbyggd från till exempel inet eller komplett.

Är lite osäker dock ifall de är en dum idé. Priset vet jag blir högre men tänker mest ifall datorn blir "låst" att man inte kan byta delar ifall man skulle vilja eller att för installerade program kommer göra den slö.

Håller en färdigbyggd dator lika länge som en färdigbyggd eller skiljer de något?

Ursäkta för många frågor men är rätt ny till detta och vill vara säker på att de blir bra. Datorn jag har nu är rätt bottleneckad och överhettas lätt så behöver nytt.

Beror på vad du köper för färdigbyggd. Inet har exempelvis sina Taurus-datorer som är egenbyggda men med bra delar. Där kan du exempelvis byta grafikkortet senare (vilket torde vara det man byter oftast) eller uppgradera RAM/lagring.

Köper du exempelvis en Acer, Dell eller dylikt lär du inte ha samma tur på den fronten.

Vilken prisklass har du kollat på?

Jag skulle hålla mig till en datorbyggare service och inte köpa färdiga byggen från t.ex Dell, Asus, Acer, Lenovo osv. Dessa är alltid byggda för att maximera vinsten för tillverkaren.

Ex på datorbyggare, https://www.inet.se/datorbyggare/ och https://www.webhallen.com/se/campaign/4619-Webhallen-Config-C...

Skiljer på tillverkare och tillverkare. Oftast är det billiga PSU och egenmärkta moderkort men fullt fungerande.

Märkesdatorer skulle jag generellt vara mer skeptisk till jämfört datorerna som butiker monterar själva. Just märkdesdatorer brukar kunna ha konstiga delar som inte följer någon som helst standard och därmed blir onödigt svåra att göra något med i framtiden.

Sett till datorpaket som butikerna bygger ihop själva så brukar det ju vara normala komponenter som vem som helst kan köpa (och de brukar ju visa just vad det är för grejer), så där blir det mer en fråga om prisvärdhet och en fråga om det är de komponenter man faktiskt vill ha än att det skulle vara konstiga grejer.

"Bästa av båda världar" om man har åsikter om vilka komponenter det ska vara men inte vill bygga själv är väl att inte välja något färdigt paket utan att välja ut alla komponenter själv och köpa till montering. (Vet att åtminstone Inet har det valet: https://www.inet.se/produkt/9990387/byggnation-och-test-av-da... )

Skrivet av Shiftypants:

Beror på vad du köper för färdigbyggd. Inet har exempelvis sina Taurus-datorer som är egenbyggda men med bra delar. Där kan du exempelvis byta grafikkortet senare (vilket torde vara det man byter oftast) eller uppgradera RAM/lagring.

Köper du exempelvis en Acer, Dell eller dylikt lär du inte ha samma tur på den fronten.

Vilken prisklass har du kollat på?

Koller på datorer runt 15k typ ingen nasa maskin men ändå något som klarar de mesta.

Skrivet av hakd:

Skiljer på tillverkare och tillverkare. Oftast är det billiga PSU och egenmärkta moderkort men fullt fungerande.

Dyrt men tror jag såg en sälja orion 3000 med Rtx 3070 oöppnad på tradera för 13000kr. Rätt bra pris ändå, dock hade jag byggt eget och lagt 20k så har man en finare data

Skrivet av Coca:

Jag skulle hålla mig till en datorbyggare service och inte köpa färdiga byggen från t.ex Dell, Asus, Acer, Lenovo osv. Dessa är alltid byggda för att maximera vinsten för tillverkaren.

Ex på datorbyggare, https://www.inet.se/datorbyggare/ och https://www.webhallen.com/se/campaign/4619-Webhallen-Config-C...

Kollade in de och verkar ändå som en vettig idé. Verkar vara lite brist på gpu men kan ju isåfall byta ut den i framtiden.

Det smartaste du kan göra är att först fråga här vilka komponenter du skall välja för en viss summa. Du kommer att få riktigt bra förslag.
Sedan beställer du dessa delar från ex inet och låter inet bygga ihop allt. Bättre än så blir det inte.

