Problem med att komma in på datorn

Har nyss köpt nytt moderkort, cpu och ram. Efter att jag kopplat in det så visade det ingen bild på skärmen och så lyste det ett orange ljus på moderkortet. Uppdaterade moderkortets BIOS och då fick jag bild och kunde gå in i BIOS senare när jag var klar i BIOS och skulle in på datorn så får jag bara en helt blå bild. Är det någon som har haft samma problem behöver isåfall hjälp. Det är ett asus rog B550-f gaming och en ryzen 7 3700x ifall det skulle underlätta