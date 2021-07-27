Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Akademiska ämnen Tråd

Klarna, hur byta mejl

Någon som har koll på hur man byter epostadress hos Klarna?

Finns ingen inställning för det på kontosidan och försöker jag kontakta supporten så får jag bara en chattbott där jag måste ange en order jag vill "prata om".

antar att mailkontot som de skickar fakturan till är den som angetts när man beställde?

så anger du en annan maiadress när du beställer går den till den mailen istället.

vet inte säkert aldrig loggat in hos klarna men efter du fyllt i personnummret brukar ju allt fyllas i automagiskt men brukar gå att ändra faktureringsmail manuellt.

Klarna kundtjänst 24/7 (kanske bara gäller chat)
Tel: 08 – 120 120 10

https://www.klarna.com/se/kundservice/

I klarnas app så har jag bytt mejladress på "kontaktinformation"

Jag har haft kontakt med deras chattsupport för ärenden som inte är köprelaterade. Jag skrev bara några random siffror och förklarade för supporten. Fungerade galant.

När du loggat in på Klarna via BankID kan du gå till My Klarna -> Inställningsikonen och sen på Verified email addresses. Där inne kan du lägga till fler epostadresser och välja bort någon du inte vill använda längre.

https://app.klarna.com/settings/verified-emails

