BeQuiet Dark Base 700 White Ltd Edition ll Intel i9-9900K ll Asus Prime z390-a ll 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro White DDR4 3200Mhz ll Asus RTX 2080 Ti ROG Strix OC White Edition ll Corsair RM850x white PSU ll Corsair H100i RGB Platinum ll Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD ll Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD ll Acer X34 Predator ll Win10 Pro ll Razer Black Widow ll Logitech G305 II Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog ll RX-Viper pedals ll Beyerdynamic MMX300 ll Track-IR ll Oculus Quest
Internet försvann
Subzero299
Medlem ♥ ★
●
"I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones."
Albert Einstein (1879 - 1955)