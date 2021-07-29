Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

Internet försvann

Internet försvann

Hej!
Har lite panik. Såg framemot en barnledig helg med massa av gaming men igår när det åskade försvann mitt internet. 😢Tele2 skickar en tekniker på måndag, alldeles för sent. Finns det några lösningar som kan rädda min gaming helg? Försökte hotspot via mobilen men det var alldeles för hög ping.

Vad har du för uppkoppling och utrustning till den?

Låna grannens nätverk och erbjud denne en liten ersättning förutsatt att ni känner till varandra och att du har en granne i närheten.

Bor i villa med 100 Mbit, kör tele 2 standard router mot en Asus ac2900.

Ingen tillgänglig granne i närheten

Prova datorn direkt till tele2s utrustning så utesluter du 1 sak iaf. Eller ännu bättre rätt in i väggen.

Ska testa! Däremot går det inte direkt i väggen, det är nån slags "antenn" kabel som måste gå till tele2 routern.

Mobilt bredband - koppla in telefonen?

Beror väl lite på vad du spelar och vilken ping du behöver såklart.

