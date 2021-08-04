[Auction] ASUS STRIX RTX 3070 8GB OC

Hi,

Want to auction my ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING. Bought 25th February, used till June. Regular use, work and gaming. Reason for selling it is that I got 3070TI. Fully operational, no issues, under warranty of course (~2.5 years more), no packaging (I can put it in 3070TI box eventually)

Pick up in Älvsjö or eventually meet somewhere in Stockholm. Payment with Swish on the spot or bank transfer in advance.

Price: 9000 SEK buyout or the best offer. I keep the right to not sell it if I am not satisfied with offer.

Läs hela annonsen här