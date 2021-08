Laserskrivare Samsung m4025nx reset to factory settings?

Samsung Printers also offer three different reset options.

Basic Resetting

1. You have to press the keys in quick succession MENU # 1 9 3 4. The display will show TECH.

2. Select the MENU key again followed by ENTER. The display will show TECH MODE.

3. Press the < key two times. The operator panel will show NEW CARTRIDGE.

4. Select ENTER. The panel will show YES.

5. Press ENTER again.

6. Exit from this mode by pressing MENU # 1 9 3 4 again.

Using Raw and Simple Package

The Raw Package contains original firmware upgrades from Samsung with the patches and firmware downloads. Using this package you will need to run the complete steps.

The Simple Package contains the patched version of firmware so you only need to run the final step.

1. Run the firmware downloader. DO NOT turn off or disconnect the printer/computer during this process.

2. To exit the downloader, press any key turn off your printer for about 10 seconds and turn it back on.

Manual Reset

1. Push the power button until the LED light turns off.

2. Remove the power cord from the back of the printer and leave the printer unplugged for at least five to 10 minutes.

3. Plug the printer back in.

4. Press and hold the stop button for two to three seconds until the demo page begins to print.