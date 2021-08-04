Ninebot by Segway KickScooter MAX G30II

Säljer av denna då det var tänkt att jag skulle använda den för att ta mig till jobbet. Men insåg att jag inte har dödslängtan nog mycket ännu för att orka åka med den i Stockholm city 😂.

Den har gått ganska precis 10 mil och använts ett par gånger nu under sommaren.

Köpt på DHGate vilket gör att det är den olåsta versionen som gör 30kmh och inte 25 som de som säljs i Sverige gör.

(Man kan lägga in FW som låser upp den ännu mer via en android telefon om man vill)

Scooter på Inet

Har inte originalförpacknig kvar så blir nog tufft att skicka den, men går säkert att lösa. Men köpare som kan hämta kommer att ges förtur.

Hämtas med fördel hos mig i Järfälla.

Budgivningen i tråden.

Läs hela annonsen här