Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Ninebot by Segway KickScooter MAX G30II

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Ninebot by Segway KickScooter MAX G30II

Säljer av denna då det var tänkt att jag skulle använda den för att ta mig till jobbet. Men insåg att jag inte har dödslängtan nog mycket ännu för att orka åka med den i Stockholm city 😂.
Den har gått ganska precis 10 mil och använts ett par gånger nu under sommaren.
Köpt på DHGate vilket gör att det är den olåsta versionen som gör 30kmh och inte 25 som de som säljs i Sverige gör.
(Man kan lägga in FW som låser upp den ännu mer via en android telefon om man vill)
Scooter på Inet

Har inte originalförpacknig kvar så blir nog tufft att skicka den, men går säkert att lösa. Men köpare som kan hämta kommer att ges förtur.

Hämtas med fördel hos mig i Järfälla.
Budgivningen i tråden.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

jag blev tyvärr rånad på min när gjorde leveransjobb via bolt så om du vill ha en låda så finns den på vinden hos mig

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Börjar med bud på 1000kr då.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Då slänger jag in 2000:- hämtar hemma hos dig efter min semester är slut 😁

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara